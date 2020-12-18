This Privacy Policy describes how Harvest Digital Planning Pty Ltd (12 148 958 927) (Harvest) collects and uses your personal information collected through its platform called The HiVE.



Harvest respects the rights and privacy of all individuals and is committed to complying with the Privacy Act 1988 and the Australian Privacy Principles and protecting the personal information Harvest holds.

Why does Harvest collect personal information? How does Harvest use it?

Harvest generally collects your personal information as part of providing its online community engagement services, informing you about these services, complying with its contractual and other legal obligations, responding to your enquiries and administering its community engagement technology.

Harvest needs your personal information to carry out these aims. Harvest may use your personal information for those purposes, any other purpose listed on a collection statement at the point of collection or in any other way made clear at the time of collecting the personal information.

How does Harvest collect personal information?

Harvest may collect your information via its websites.

What personal information does Harvest collect?

Harvest collects the types of personal information required to assist with providing Harvest’s services.

We may collect information from you when you sign-up for the site, leave feedback or otherwise input data. Required information may include personal information such as your name, phone number, email and suburb.

By providing an email address you help us protect the integrity of the discussion from individuals and groups who may attempt to unduly influence the outcomes of the consultation process. For example, we check the database to ensure each user has a single email account on the site. We also frequently review the site for trolls and spammers.

How does Harvest use your personal information? To whom will it be disclosed?

Harvest may use your personal information for the primary purpose for which it was collected, i.e. the purpose specified in a privacy collection statement or the purpose that could be reasonably expected at the time the information was collected. Harvest may also use your personal information for a secondary related purpose.

By submitting your personal information, you consent to Harvest using it to:

(a) complete an activity that you have chosen to undertake;

(b) administer Harvest’s relationship with you;

(c) monitor online activity on the Harvest website(s) and/or application(s);

(d) improve and add to Harvest’s services (including online); or

(e) where required or authorised by law.

Harvest may disclose personal information to other entities with whom it contracts.

Can you remain anonymous or withhold personal information?

Yes. Where practical, you may choose not to identify yourself, deal with us on an anonymous basis or use a pseudonym.

Will you receive direct marketing?

If you provide us with your personal information you will not receive direct marketing communications from Harvest unless otherwise stated.

Will your information be disclosed overseas?

Harvest will not disclose your personal information to any person or entity outside Australia.

How can you access and correct your personal information?

You generally have the right to access your personal information free of charge, subject to some limitations contained in the Privacy Act 1988.

The APPs set out some circumstances in which Harvest is not required to provide you with such access. If you ask for your personal information and any of these circumstances exist, you may be given access to the personal information in a way that is permitted under the Privacy Act 1988.

To protect personal information held by Harvest, you may need to confirm your identity before access to your personal information is granted. It may take a little time to process your application for access and retrieve information from storage (if applicable).

Harvest encourages you to provide updates so that Harvest has accurate, current and complete information. You may correct any errors or request that Harvest deletes all or some of your personal information. You may also opt out of any further contact from us.

Does Harvest use “cookies”?

Yes. When you use Harvest’s website(s), Harvest or its IT service providers may obtain information using technologies such as cookies, tags, web beacons, and navigational data collection (log files, server logs, and clickstream data). For example, Harvest or its IT service providers may collect information like the date, time and duration of visits and which webpages are accessed.

This information is generally not linked to your identity, except where it is accessed via links in Harvest e-message or where you have identified yourself.

How can you complain about privacy breaches?

If you have a complaint in relation to the collection, use or and disclosure of your personal information, please contact the Harvest Privacy Officer via the details provided below. The Harvest Privacy Officer will review all complaints received and respond to each complainant upon due consideration (which may require further information to be provided).

If a privacy breach occurs, Harvest will notify you where possible of the breach and seek your direction about how you would like to respond to the incident.

Will this Privacy Policy change?

Harvest may amend this Privacy Policy from time to time. Amendments will be effective immediately upon notification on this website.

Who can you contact about your personal information?

To contact Harvest about your personal information, concerns or complaints, email the Privacy Officer at info@Harvestdp.com.